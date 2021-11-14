PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PMVP opened at $24.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $347,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 58,105 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.