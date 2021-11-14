PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03).
PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83.
PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.
