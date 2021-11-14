PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,659,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

