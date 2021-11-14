Plair Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Plair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Plair has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $3,522.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plair has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00220501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086894 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.