Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) PT Raised to C$12.00

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of PZA opened at C$11.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$8.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.15. The firm has a market cap of C$292.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Get Pizza Pizza Royalty alerts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$117.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.