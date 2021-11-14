PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $779,392.13 and approximately $1,097.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,519,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

