Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

NYSE AEL opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

