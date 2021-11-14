Piper Sandler Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $65.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.11.

Shares of TOST opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $69.93.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

