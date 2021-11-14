Piper Sandler Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $65.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Toast’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.11.
Shares of TOST opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. Toast has a 52-week low of $46.40 and a 52-week high of $69.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.