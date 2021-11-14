PIN Reaches Market Cap of $7.37 Million (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.