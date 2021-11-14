Pickle Finance Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 14th. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $20.11 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.24 or 0.00017402 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00052163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00221183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00087026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

