Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON PHAR opened at GBX 21.35 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.06. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 28.65 ($0.37).

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

