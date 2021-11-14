Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.97 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $8.97 million and $412,193.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00071136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00096828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,211.28 or 1.00239453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.54 or 0.07088176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

