Peter Southby Acquires 35 Shares of EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby purchased 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,356 ($17.72) per share, with a total value of £474.60 ($620.07).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Peter Southby purchased 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,338 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £147.18 ($192.29).

On Monday, September 13th, Peter Southby acquired 11 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.72) per share, with a total value of £140.80 ($183.96).

LON:EMIS opened at GBX 1,372 ($17.93) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £868.63 million and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. EMIS Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,538 ($20.09). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,281.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from EMIS Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. EMIS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.70%.

EMIS Group Company Profile

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

