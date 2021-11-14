Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. 393,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,280. The firm has a market cap of $823.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

