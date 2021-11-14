PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 86.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 310,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.11.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.95 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.03.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

