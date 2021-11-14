Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.600-$1.630 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 684,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,195. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $728.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

