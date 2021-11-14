Penobscot Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.44.

NYSE:THO opened at $114.07 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

