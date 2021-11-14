Penobscot Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,300 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

