Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Citigroup

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $105.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PTON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.69.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,470 shares of company stock worth $31,662,412 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after buying an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,196,000 after buying an additional 2,090,740 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at $229,827,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

