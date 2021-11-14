Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Town Centre Securities has a fifty-two week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

