Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a coverage pending rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 77 ($1.01) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

AGR stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.54. The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.