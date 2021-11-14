Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JD. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

JD opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,069.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 976.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 140.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

