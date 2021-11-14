PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of PDFS opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51. PDF Solutions has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.45.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $4,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

