PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.78.

PDCE opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.34 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.07%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,243,814. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,575 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 58,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

