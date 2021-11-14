Pat Sherlock Sells 44,445 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Pat Sherlock sold 44,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$2,718,256.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,105.16.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,014. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$64.42. The company has a market cap of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.33.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

