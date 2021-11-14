Park National Corp OH Sells 132 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $242.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $244.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.75.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

