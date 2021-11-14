Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 234,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

