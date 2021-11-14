Park National Corp OH Has $594,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $1,706,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $175.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

