Park National Corp OH Has $1.19 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.