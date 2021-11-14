Park National Corp OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $438.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $411.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

