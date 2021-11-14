Park National Corp OH Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,053,000 after buying an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,699.00 and a 1 year high of $3,020.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,672.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total transaction of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

