Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5725 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $19.75 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 3.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PRMRF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares upgraded Paramount Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

