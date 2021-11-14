Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 749,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $162,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 221,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 39,306 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

MSI opened at $251.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.60 and its 200 day moving average is $225.71. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.16 and a 12-month high of $254.70.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

