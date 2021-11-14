Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,595 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Waste Management worth $200,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after purchasing an additional 564,338 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $36,660,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $162.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $164.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.30. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

