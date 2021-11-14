Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $175.54 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220,465 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 21,469 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $175,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.82 and a 200-day moving average of $140.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

