Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $153.53 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 65.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,164,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255,150 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $153,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

