Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $186,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,502,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,208,741,000 after acquiring an additional 48,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,503,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,562,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,673,203,000 after acquiring an additional 91,111 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.9% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,256,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $813,114,000 after acquiring an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,146,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $742,398,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $643.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $517.37 and a 52-week high of $688.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $633.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.16.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,558,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $690.56.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

