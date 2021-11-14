Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 45,411 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,081,128 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $170,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,816 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100,986 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,617 shares of company stock worth $1,329,224 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

