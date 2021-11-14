Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,295,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 304.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 149,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

