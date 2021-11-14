Paloma Partners Management Co Trims Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,795 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,247,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,503,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 6.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

