Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

