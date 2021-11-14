Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 82.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 61,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730,679 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. Cowen increased their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 0.98. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

