Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after buying an additional 309,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after buying an additional 264,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,607,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,866,000 after purchasing an additional 44,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,527,000. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $26.77 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.62 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $675.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAL. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

