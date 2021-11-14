Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $248,000 Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.