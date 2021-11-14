Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $241,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth $114,278,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 600.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 483,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 414,436 shares in the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.59. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

