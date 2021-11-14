Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $230.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $174.53 and a one year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

