Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires New Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

