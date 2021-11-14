Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of PCRX opened at $57.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

