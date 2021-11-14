Oxen (OXEN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $98,713.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a market cap of $61.78 million and $98,713.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,362.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,601.81 or 0.07149816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.18 or 0.00393358 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $662.67 or 0.01029582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00086354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.31 or 0.00424638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.35 or 0.00273990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.00 or 0.00242377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004413 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,911,918 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

