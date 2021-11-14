Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.85.

Several research firms recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OSK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. The company had a trading volume of 418,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

