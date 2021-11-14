O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.43 and last traded at $37.43. Approximately 28,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.27.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.